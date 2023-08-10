Craft fair returns to La Marina for 25th Anniversary



Following the resounding success of last year’s event, La Marina urbanisation is once again set to transport visitors back in time to the ‘Roaring Twenties’ with a dazzling 1920s-style Arts and Crafts fair. Scheduled to take place from 18th to 20th August, this anticipated event promises to evoke a sense of nostalgia and excitement, complete with live music, infectious swing melodies, and a showcase of artisanal craftsmanship.

The heart of the action will unfold at the picturesque Parque de Puentes on Calle Francisco de Quevedo, where the fair will come to life in all its vintage glory. Families are invited to revel in the festive atmosphere, as children and adults alike immerse themselves in an array of activities, workshops, and captivating craft demonstrations.

Amidst the lively ambience, The Red Velvets, renowned for their renditions reminiscent of The Andrews Sisters, will entertain the crowd. Swing enthusiasts will find themselves drawn to The Nest Swing’s dance sessions, promising an engaging and energetic experience where everyone can take part in the rhythmic dance of the past.

Each evening the craft market will be brought to a close by a fire show, skilfully orchestrated by a talented juggler, adding an extra touch of magic.

Stepping into the heart of the fair, visitors will discover a world of artisanal wonders. A skilled blacksmith will showcase his craftsmanship at his forge, surrounded by fellow artisans who will exhibit their mastery at diverse stalls. Attendees will be spoiled for choice, with an enticing array of arts and crafts to explore. From intricately designed pottery and finely carved woodwork to imaginative lamps crafted from pumpkins, captivating paintings, and delicate glassware, the fair promises an unrivalled selection of one-of-a-kind creations.

For those seeking unique scents and textures, handcrafted incense and soaps will catch the eye, while jewellery enthusiasts will find themselves captivated by pieces showcasing a fusion of materials such as glass, macramé, leather, clay, and ceramics. The craftsmen also accept special orders for bespoke creations.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Amata craft association will feature a contest of unique pieces, showcasing the talents of the participants. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to view these exquisite creations at the artisans’ stalls and vote for their favourite pieces.

To ensure that every member of the family is catered to, the fair offers a range of workshops for youngsters, such as soap bubble shows, and engaging board games designed to captivate the young and young-at-heart.

The fair opens at 6pm until midnight. Further details, a glimpse of last year’s enchanting affair, and directions to the event can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/sanfulgencio.