Cultural, natural and Night-time Tours of Orihuela in August



The Department of Tourism is launching a comprehensive program of guided daytime and night-time tours in the historic city centre, the coast, and the surrounding districts. Councillor for Tourism Gonzalo Montoya encouraged everyone to participate in these activities, emphasising that “August is an ideal month to take advantage of the summer and discover Orihuela.”

The program kicks off on Tuesday, 5th August, with a guided tour of the Convent of Santo Domingo, “one of the great treasures of our city,” Montoya noted. Other iconic tours will follow, such as the “Cultural Walk,” which will take place on Friday, 16th August and will include a walk from the Arch of Santo Domingo to the Town Hall, concluding with a visit to the Miguel Hernández House-Museum.

“This year, we are also focusing on night-time tours,” stated the Councillor for Tourism. The exhibitions will be held at the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art on 9th and 23rd August at 10pm allowing the public to enjoy the museum’s valuable pictorial and sculptural heritage, with works dating from the 13th to the 18th centuries.

Another evening event will be on Wednesday, 21st August, with the “Bonanza Dinner by the Light of the Stars” experience, which will take place in the Raiguero de Bonanza Recreational Area. This is an activity aimed at the whole family, combining a picnic in the heart of nature with astronomical observation.

On Thursday, 15th August, in observance of the feast of Our Lady of the Assumption, a visit will be made to the Monastery of San Juan de la Penitencia, where visitors can admire the image of the Sleeping Virgin, exceptionally displayed on the main altar, outside the cloistered space.

“And, of course, coastal routes, such as the Cabo Roig Blue Trail, which highlights both the geological and historical heritage,” Montoya added. This trail runs between the beaches of Cala Capitán and La Caleta and will be the focus of a morning visit. The trail stands out for its geological richness and the presence of five viewpoints, as well as important heritage elements such as the Cabo Roig Tower, a 16th-century military building listed as a Site of Cultural Interest.

The program will conclude with themed tours such as “The Palm Grove at Dusk and its Spa” on 20th August and a visit to the Museum of the Wall on Friday, 30th August.

All activities are free and have limited capacity, so advance registration is essential. Reservations can be made weekly through the official website www.orihuelaturistica.es or by sending a WhatsApp message to 673 836 385.