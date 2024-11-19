Cyclist found in canal was British

The body discovered last Friday in the Transfer Canal in Orihuela Costa has been identified as a 66-year-old British man. Emergency services were alerted shortly after 8 a.m. when the body was spotted floating in the canal, a popular area for walkers and cyclists.

Authorities initially investigated the possibility of foul play or a traffic accident, but an autopsy confirmed the man died of natural causes, likely a heart attack.

The discovery prompted a coordinated response from the Civil Guard, Orihuela Local Police, and the Provincial Fire Brigade, who worked together to retrieve the body. An initial examination at the scene found no signs of violence, and the subsequent autopsy ruled out any criminal involvement.

The man, dressed in cycling attire, was found near his bicycle, suggesting he was one of the many enthusiasts who frequent the canal’s scenic paths. The canal area is a well-used route, connecting the La Pedrera reservoir with the Campo de Cartagena over a stretch of more than 60 kilometres. While the canal paths remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, vehicle access has been restricted by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to preserve the area.

This tragic incident has saddened local residents who frequently use the canal paths for recreation and short cuts between areas.