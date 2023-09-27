DEADLINE OPEN FOR THE SUBMISSION OF HORROR SHORT FILMS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIXTH EDITION OF THE “TORRERÍFICO” FESTIVAL

The Youth Department of the City Council of Torrevieja reports that since last Friday, September 15 and until October 15, is open the deadline for submission of short horror films for the festival “Torrerífico”, organized jointly by the Department of Youth, the University of the UA in Torrevieja and the Youth Association La Comarca.

The Torrerífico 2023, in its sixth edition, will be held on Saturday, 28th October, from 17:00 hours at the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen. The short films must have a minimum length of 1 minute and a maximum length of 20 minutes, including credits.

The competition has three prizes:

– Jury prize for the best short film, worth 1.000 €.

– Jury’s second prize of 500 €.

– Audience Award, consisting of € 200

Complete rules on the website of the UA headquarters in Torrevieja https://web.ua.es/es/seus/torrevieja/sede-universitaria-de-torrevieja.html and on the festival website www.torrerífico.com.

In the last edition of the Torrerífico in 2022 the record of short films in competition was beaten, with 17 short films in total, with directors from all over Spain, being the award for best short film the short film “Tritop”, directed by María Antonia Martínez Tena.

For more information about the Torrerífico you can go in person to the CIAJ, located at Paseo Juan Aparicio, nº 5, or get information through their social networks @torreviejajuventud on instagram or facebook, phone 965714072, whatsapp 606055291, email juventud@torrevieja.eu and on the municipal website www.torrevieja.es.