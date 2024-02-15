Diana Morant is now the new and first general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE



Diana Morant was proclaimed last week as the new general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE and the first woman to lead the Valencian socialist party in its entire history, after the resignation of the other two candidates, Carlos Fernández Bielsa and Alejandro Soler. The position will be ratified at the Extraordinary Congress to be held at the end of March in Benicàssim.

The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE , also minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, stated last night that “this is the PSPV that is going to win the 2027 elections” and defended that “we are going to be the containment dam for the ultra policies of the “The most ultra Consell that the Valencian Community has ever had.”

Diana Morant thanks the militancy for the support received and defends that “you can count on me to fight against the lies and manipulation of the right”: “We are here to protect and improve people’s lives” –

In this sense, the socialist leader pointed out that “socialists are here to defend the right of people to be free, to decide about our sexuality and the language in which we express ourselves” and stressed that “we have been fighting for all these for 140 years.” right and we are not going to let the right and the extreme right destroy them.” “That’s why we are here, we will stand up like our fathers, our mothers and our grandparents did.”

The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, wanted to thank Ximo Puig for his work during all these years at the head of the party. “Today I take the testimony of the best possible person, a man who has given the Valencian Community 8 years of progress, prosperity and rights,” she stated.