Dog trapped in an irrigation area is saved

Firefighters saved a dog that was trapped in an irrigation area in Almoradí last Friday.

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium has reported the rescue of a dog that had been trapped in an irrigation pipe near the Almoradí treatment plant.

The rescue happened at 10:52 am last Friday when firefighters travelled to the irrigation area to help and rescue the frightened animal. The story had a happy ending and four firefighters posed with the dog as soon as it was rescued from the irrigation area where it was found.