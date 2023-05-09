Drugs hidden in animal feed



In a joint operation between the Spanish National Police, the UK National Crime Agency, and the Garda in Ireland, two individuals have been arrested for their involvement in a drugs trafficking gang operating in the Alicante province. The gang was responsible for exporting marijuana disguised as animal feed to Ireland and Sweden.

Last November, a Spaniard was arrested in Dublin, and 120 kilos of marijuana were seized. The drugs had been vacuum-packed and hidden among legal exports of animal feed, which were sent from parcel companies in the Alicante province. The interception of nearly 90 kilos of marijuana at a Torrellano company brought the total seizure amount to around €2 million.

The Torrellano raid resulted in the arrest of a Spaniard with a lengthy history of drug trafficking and growing marijuana. The investigation began after the Policia Nacional received information about an Alicante province firm that was allegedly sending approximately 150 kilos of marijuana to Ireland and other European countries like Sweden on a weekly basis.

While two arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing to locate more members of the drug trafficking gang. The Policia Nacional, the UK National Crime Agency, and the Garda in Ireland are continuing their joint efforts to put an end to this illicit operation.

This bust highlights the danger of drug trafficking, which not only fuels addiction and crime but also puts the lives of those involved at risk. By working together across borders, law enforcement agencies can disrupt these criminal networks and bring those responsible to justice. The coordinated efforts of the Policia Nacional, the UK National Crime Agency, and the Garda in Ireland demonstrate that no matter where criminals operate, law enforcement is determined to shut them down.