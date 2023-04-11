During the month of March, 70 fatalities were recorded on the roads in which 79 people died, 8 more than in the same month in 2022.



Conventional roads continue to be, for yet another month, the roads where the highest number of fatalities are recorded – almost 8 out of every 10 fatalities

Depending on the type of accident, collisions and run-offs remain stable, but it is worth highlighting the 7 pedestrian accidents that occurred in March, 6 more than in the same month in 2022.

Taking into account the means of travel, this month there have been 7 more vulnerable fatalities and 8 fewer fatalities in cars than in the same month in 2022.

With regard to the use of safety systems, 12 of those killed were not using the corresponding safety system at the time of the accident: 8 car drivers, 2 van drivers and 2 lorry drivers were not wearing their seat belts.

By autonomous region, Catalonia was the region with the greatest increase in the accident rate, with 7 more fatalities than in March 2022, while Murcia was the region with the greatest decrease, with 6 fewer fatalities.

The day with the highest number of fatalities was Saturday 11 March with 7 fatalities. On the other hand, there were 5 days with 0 fatalities: Wednesday 8, Tuesday 14, Sunday 19, Tuesday 21 and Thursday 23.

All data included in this press release are provisional at 24 hours and are compared to 2022.