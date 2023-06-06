

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered an earthquake in Torrevieja on Sunday early afternoon. The tremor, which recorded a magnitude of 1.5, occurred at 12:17pm with an epicentre in the sea about seven kilometres east of Torrevieja. This is the seventh earthquake experienced in the area this year.

The earthquake was felt slightly across the municipality, but luckily did not cause any personal or material damage. Proyecto Mastral Torrevieja noted that “this type of earthquake is common in this area, which is highly seismically active.”