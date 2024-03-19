Hi there, Not sure if you can help or not but thought it was worth trying. Hubby and I would love to rent somewhere in your area for approx 4-6 weeks mid Sep – Oct 2024. We are looking for somewhere with 2 bedrooms, access to a swimming pool and also close to amenities as we probably won’t be able to afford to rent a car. We are both in our 60’s and happy to stay in a quiet area provided we had access to necessities ie buses, shops etc. We were thinking of trying AIR B&B but have not came up with anything as yet. We would be extremely grateful if you could recommend an agent that possibly deals with rental properties in your area if possible. We have been trying to find something online but we find we are apprehensive and would prefer to know we are dealing with someone who is trustworthy. We rented a Villa in Lo Crispin for 10 days back in Aug last year although we did also rent a car. I actually brought your magazine home with me and signed up for the emails. It was always my dream to move to Spain permanently but can’t see that happening now unfortunately. We have also rented in Camposol in Murcia and we love all the surrounding areas. We have been to Spain many many times and also stayed in Hotels. We love the climate and also the people and their culture and most definitely feel a lot more relaxed there than here at home. We are not looking for night life – we just want to relax, chill out and enjoy the sun and hopefully our health will benefit from the much needed break we feel we both deserve xx Sorry for troubling you but any help or guidance would be greatly appreciated. Hopefully someone will be able to help us. I really hope you will come back to us. Here’s hoping,! Many thanks for taking the time to read this message. Hope you have a lovely day xx
Warm regards
Sharon Dundee
Edition 19/03-25/03/2024
One thought on “Edition 19/03-25/03/2024”
-
Hi there, Not sure if you can help or not but thought it was worth trying. Hubby and I would love to rent somewhere in your area for approx 4-6 weeks mid Sep – Oct 2024. We are looking for somewhere with 2 bedrooms, access to a swimming pool and also close to amenities as we probably won’t be able to afford to rent a car. We are both in our 60’s and happy to stay in a quiet area provided we had access to necessities ie buses, shops etc. We were thinking of trying AIR B&B but have not came up with anything as yet. We would be extremely grateful if you could recommend an agent that possibly deals with rental properties in your area if possible. We have been trying to find something online but we find we are apprehensive and would prefer to know we are dealing with someone who is trustworthy. We rented a Villa in Lo Crispin for 10 days back in Aug last year although we did also rent a car. I actually brought your magazine home with me and signed up for the emails. It was always my dream to move to Spain permanently but can’t see that happening now unfortunately. We have also rented in Camposol in Murcia and we love all the surrounding areas. We have been to Spain many many times and also stayed in Hotels. We love the climate and also the people and their culture and most definitely feel a lot more relaxed there than here at home. We are not looking for night life – we just want to relax, chill out and enjoy the sun and hopefully our health will benefit from the much needed break we feel we both deserve xx Sorry for troubling you but any help or guidance would be greatly appreciated. Hopefully someone will be able to help us. I really hope you will come back to us. Here’s hoping,! Many thanks for taking the time to read this message. Hope you have a lovely day xx