El Nino brings luck and loot to local towns



On Three Kings’ Day, the Vega Baja region was in luck. In the draw for “El Niño” 2024, the First prize with the number 94974 brought a cash boost to the municipalities of Cox and Orihuela. Orihuela, alongside Torrevieja, was also awarded with the third prize corresponding to number 57033.

The first prize number scoops a considerable 2,000,000 euros for the series and 200,000 for the tenth played, while the third prize is awarded with 250,000 euros for the series and 25,000 euros for the tenth.

The lottery administrations that issued these numbers are also in luck because in the El Gordo Christmas 2023 draw they also distributed luck. The administration of Loterías Virgen del Carmen de Cox has sold the first prize of “El Niño” with a complete series, ten tenths issued through the kiosks and website. This establishment also shared luck in the Christmas raffle with a fifth prize.

The first prize for “El Niño” has also been awarded to the administrations of Francisco Tormo de Haro street in Orihuela with a tenth and Jade street in the La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, in Orihuela Costa. These two administrations have also shared the luck, along with the “Golden Rabbit” in Carrefour in Torrevieja , with the third prize for “El Niño”. In the case of the Tormo de Haro establishment, it has also done so with a tenth.

The Tormo de Haro and Zenia Boulevard points of sale were fortunate enough to distribute fifth prizes in the 2023 Christmas draw and “El Conejo de oro” won first prize: “El Gordo”.