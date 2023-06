Eleven new officers have joined the Local Police, after having passed the mandatory course at the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (IVASPE). The troops have already started active service.

These new additions are added to the restructuring of the workforce as a result of the inauguration of 14 Local Police officers, which took place recently. The policemen accessed the new jobs after also passing the IVASPE course that allowed them to be awarded the title of Officer.