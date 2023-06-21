EU Nationals require visa for UK Visits starting next year



The United Kingdom has announced that citizens from the 27 European Union (EU) member states will need to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA) when traveling to the UK from next year. The ETA will cost approximately €12, according to recent updates from the UK Visas and Immigration department of the Home Office.

While the dates for citizens of certain countries outside the EU to acquire travel authorization for entering the UK have been disclosed, the exact timing for EU nationals to obtain their ETAs remains unknown. The UK Visas and Immigration department confirmed that Qatari nationals will be the first group required to obtain an ETA, starting from November 15 of this year. Following suit, nationals from several other Arab states of the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, will be included in the scheme starting from 22nd February, 2024.

EU nationals, along with travellers from countries like the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, who currently enjoy visa-free entry to the UK for tourism and business purposes, will be required to apply for an ETA at a later date in the upcoming year. The specific dates for these groups are expected to be announced in the following months.

Notably, Ireland will remain unaffected by the implementation of this travel authorisation scheme. Additionally, nationals from visa-free countries with permission to live, work, or study in the UK will not need to apply for an ETA. Similarly, travellers from countries under the visa regime will still need to obtain a tourist or business visa for visiting the UK.

Introducing a travel authorization in the UK emerged after the country’s departure from the EU, following the EU’s own implementation of a similar scheme called the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), set to take effect next year. UK citizens will also be required to apply for an ETIAS. Unlike the UK, the EU plans to make this requirement mandatory for nationals of all visa-free countries simultaneously. The EU travel authorization will cost €7 and have a validity period of three years.

Applying for an ETA is a quick and simple procedure, taking only a few minutes to complete. Each applicant must submit a fully completed application form with the required information, including a declaration affirming the authenticity, completeness, correctness, and reliability of the provided data and statements.

