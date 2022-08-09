Extension for Orihuela Costa Medical Centre



Following a meeting last Tuesday the Orihuela Costa Medical Centre which serves the coastal area of the municipality of Orihuela, is to get an investment of 3.3 million euros. This contribution will extend the centre by 1600 m2. The investment will take place rather than a second health centre being built for the area. The project for the Cabo Roig-based facility will begin in September and follows a meeting between the local government and the Minister for Health, Miguel Minguez. The expansion will bring with it the provision of new services such as a woman’s clinic and increased Continuous Care Point facilities. The reception area will also be expanded.

The centre is situated in Calle del Mar, Aguamarina just off the N332. Currently the centre is open on weekdays from 8.00 am until 9.00 pm and offers a full range of medical services including an emergency unit that runs after 9.00 pm on weekdays and 24 hours on a Saturday and Sunday.