Fatal accidents claim local lives



One person has died and another five were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning after three cars collided head-on against a fence. It is believed that the barrier had fallen from a roundabout near the AP-7 in the municipality of Algorfa. A fourth car, believed to be the first to hit the obstruction, left the scene.

The accident took place after 2:45am at kilometre 746 of the AP-7, near Algorfa. A car traveling on an elevated section of the CV-905 collided with a fence, which then fell onto motorway carriageway below, according to sources from the Traffic Division of the Alicante Civil Guard and the Traffic Management Centre.

A total of three cars then collided head-on with the fence on the AP-7, two travelling in the direction of Cartagena and another towards Alicante. A Belgian woman who was in the passenger seat of the latter vehicle died at the scene, whilst the driver and a child who was traveling in the back were slightly injured. In the other two cars there were three other minor injuries to those travelling inside.

According to official police sources the car that was driving on the upper road left after colliding with the fence pushing it onto the AP-7. Officers are working to locate the vehicle.

Meanwhile, at 00:25 in the morning, the Emergency Services Call Centre was alerted to what turned out to be another fatal accident in Torrevieja. A motorcycle collided with a palm tree on the CV-905 road in the municipality of Torrevieja after it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle. A SAMU ambulance was sent to the scene where the medical team performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques on the 35-year-old man, but there was no response and he was declared dead.