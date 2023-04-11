Fatal road accident in Pilar



A fatal accident in Pilar left one person dead at the scene. The crash happened at 7am on the AP-7, at the Dehesa de Campoamor exit in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada. A van carrying nine people to work left the carriageway at some speed and ended upside down at the side of the road. The passengers were trapped inside the vehicle.

The firefighters from Torrevieja Fire Station rushed to the scene and began to rescue the workers. Of the 9 people, one, believed to be the driver of the vehicles died instantly. The eight others were all injured to varying degrees and two of them, men aged 28 and 19, had to be transferred in a SAMU and SVB with serious injuries. They were taken to the Vega Baja Hospital.