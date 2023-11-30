Festive fun and fundraising with the annual Santa Walk



Maria and the Pink Ladies will be holding its annual Santa Walk from Zenia Boulevard, the date for this year’s walk is Sunday 3rd December 2023. The walk, roughly a 5k circuit, will start at approximately 11am from the central stage area at Zenia Boulevard and finish at the same place. The registration fee is €5 per person, with children under the age of 14 taking part for free. Every penny, or should that be cent, will be donated to local anti-cancer charity AACC.

This year the event welcomes the “Stone Media Rocks” choir singing festive songs and carols before the walk starts and returns. Simon Morton of Sunshine FM will also be in attendance playing Christmas tunes to fill everyone with festive fun.

The year the charity will once again be collecting food and toiletries for those less fortunate and this will be handed over on the day to Reach Out, a charity that supports those in need in the local community and surrounding areas.

Everyone is invited to take part in this fun event where will be raising much needed funds to help in the fight against cancer and support the AACC´s early detection program. Cancer affects one in two people, but early detection saves lives, so please go along and ensure the event is a huge success.

Tell your friends and neighbours, bring the kids your dogs and put on your Santa suit, reindeer hats and have a fun festive day out to start the Christmas festivities.