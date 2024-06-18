Firefighters rescue a disoriented 79-year-old man in Los Montesinos



Firefighters from Torrevieja Fire Station have rescued a 79-year-old German man who had become disoriented when his car left the road on which it was traveling in an area of fields between Los Montesinos and La Mata.

The alert came in at 6:22pm and according to the Provincial Fire Consortium, “the driver had become disoriented and ended up driving away towards muddy terrain before leaving the vehicle.”

The Consortium deployed an extensive search by land and air, with a special rescue group, drones and helicopter. Finally, the man was located from the air by the helicopter at 9:23pm. “muddy, slightly injured and at a certain distance from his vehicle,” said Firefighters who descended to rescue and care for him.

Its not known if the man thought the dirt track was a short cut or whether the detour from the road was unintentional.