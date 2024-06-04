Five of the areas most populated by immigrants in Spain are local



Alicante province stands out for its high immigrant population, with five of its municipalities ranked among the top ten in the country for foreign residents. According to data from the General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE), these municipalities boast an average immigrant population of 65%.

Leading the way is Rojales, which includes the area of Ciudad Quesada. This municipality holds the third spot nationwide with 17,389 foreign residents, comprising 68.99% of its total population. San Fulgencio, including La Marina, follows in fifth place with 9,680 foreigners, representing 67.36% of its inhabitants.

Llíber, in seventh place, has 1,021 foreign residents, accounting for 64.25% of its population. El Poble Nou de Benitatxell ranks ninth with 4,926 foreigners, making up 62.44% of the local population. Daya Vieja rounds out the top ten with 672 foreign residents, or 61.31% of its population.

These figures highlight the significant presence of immigrants in the Alicante province, reflecting a broader trend of international migration to this region. Other notable municipalities, while not making the top ten, also show high percentages of foreign residents. Torrevieja, for example, has 44.64% of its population as immigrants, while San Miguel de Salinas has 55.42%, and Orihuela has 35.75%.

The influx of immigrants to these areas has contributed to the cultural diversity and economic dynamics of the province, making Alicante a notable example of international integration in Spain.