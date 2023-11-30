Five teens arrested for Dolores rape



Crowds gathered recently in the Dolores Town Hall square to publicly and absolutely condemn any type of violence against women. The rally called by the council to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and follows a shocking sexual assault of a minor in the town.

Neighbours, students and teachers from the municipality’s public schools carried banners and posters of support on which slogans against violence could be read. There was a minutes silence for all the female victims.

Five teenage boys, aged between 15 and 17, have been apprehended and put into juvenile detention centres after being accused of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl in Dolores. The arrests were made by the Guardia Civil, following a complaint filed by the victim.

The accused boys argued that the girl had given consent to engage in sexual activity. However, considering the age of the victim, who is under 16, such consent is not legally valid, leading to the youths being charged with sexual assault.

The victim, who admitted to consuming alcohol, provided information to the Guardia Civil at their Dolores barracks, revealing that she was acquainted with some of the alleged attackers. Investigators have reportedly seized a mobile phone belonging to one of the teens, believed to contain a recording of the incident.

Alicante’s Juvenile Court responded to the Prosecutor’s Office’s request by ordering the boys to be remanded into custody at youth detention centres across the Valencia region. This decision underscores the severity of the charges and aims to ensure the safety of the victim while the legal process unfolds.

This marks the second incident of a group rape investigation involving minors in the southern part of Alicante province within a span of two months. In September, eight underage teenage boys were arrested in Crevillente for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl over five consecutive days. These incidents highlight the pressing need for awareness and preventive measures to address such concerning trends among youth. Authorities continue to emphasise the importance of educating young individuals about consent and responsible behaviour.

As of 30th September, there were a total of 376 men in prison convicted of crimes of gender violence in the province of Alicante, a figure that represents 35 percent of the total Valencian Community figure.

A total of 49 municipalities have access to the VioGén system in the province, a coordination tool to care for and protect victims of sexist violence. These measures allow the local police in these municipalities to be added to the network already formed by the Civil Guard and the National Police in dealing with such offences.

in Spain as a whole, a total of 52 women have been murdered by their partners this year, two more than in 2023. In the province of Alicante, two of these crimes have been committed, both fatalities being British women murdered in Orihuela.