Five tonnes of cocaine seized in Alicante



In a huge operation police carried out a dramatic raid on a warehouse in Alicante, seizing an astounding nearly five tonnes of cocaine with an astonishing 87% purity and a street value of a quarter of a billion euros. The successful bust marks the largest cocaine seizure ever recorded in the province of Alicante and has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the Levant region.

Following crucial intelligence obtained through diplomatic channels, Spanish authorities became aware of the activities of a major criminal organisation operating in the Alicante region. The group, comprised of individuals of Albanian origin, was suspected of smuggling and distributing substantial quantities of cocaine.

Launching an intensive investigation, officers carefully tracked the movements of the criminals, who took extreme precautions to avoid detection. They travelled abroad frequently and maintained multiple residences, using seemingly legitimate companies to register the warehouse and vehicles involved in their illicit operations, all in an attempt to disguise their illegal activities and launder drug proceeds.

The breakthrough in the case came when authorities intercepted several containers arriving at the port of Malaga from Ecuador. Collaborating with foreign law enforcement agencies, they suspected that these containers, which were officially transporting bananas, might also contain narcotics. Two of the containers were bound for Alicante, prompting authorities to discreetly monitor their journey from Malaga.

The operation culminated with the containers being unloaded at an industrial estate in Alicante’s Llano del Espartal. Undercover investigators, donning reflective work attire to blend in, observed the criminals in the act of unloading the containers, unaware of the police closing in on them.

Upon inspection, the shocking discovery was made – along with the declared bananas, the containers concealed almost 400 packages of cocaine, weighing an astonishing 4,800 kilograms and carrying a staggering estimated street value of over €265 million.

The culprits, all Albanian males aged between 28 and 40, were swiftly arrested and now face charges of belonging to a criminal organisation and drug trafficking. Laboratory tests confirmed the high purity of the seized drugs, making this one of the most significant drug busts in recent history.

The operation extended beyond the warehouse raid, with additional searches conducted in Alicante and Elche, leading to the seizure of substantial evidence, approximately €6,000 in cash, and four high-end vehicles.