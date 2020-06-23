Flu jab campaign

The Valencian Community is bringing forward its annual flu vaccine campaign in the hope it will help the public and medical professionals to avoid mistaking influenza symptoms for COVID-19.

The vaccinations are not compulsory but Valencian President, Ximo Puig says he wants the jabs to be as widely available as possible. The annual flu jab programme usually starts in the first week of November, but Puig announced that this would be earlier this year as some of the symptoms are similar to the coronavirus that has ravaged Spain since March.

He said: “Thousands of people die from flu each year and if we bring forward the vaccination programme, we can achieve a more effective fight against influenza.”

The Valencian President emphasised that earlier flu jabs would allow a greater focus on any second spike of the coronavirus in the winter months. The region is also planning a comprehensive public education campaign to emphasise the difference between flu and the coronavirus.