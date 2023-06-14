Flying taxis trialled in Spain



Air-Taxis are about to become a reality in Spain and are predicted to slash travel times and emissions. NextNorth says the blueprint for a drone-powered ‘cab’ it unveiled during the Qatar World Cup will allow the public to get to local or regional destinations 80 percent faster than usual.

The eVTOL will be rolled out in the Balearic Islands, which residents usually travel between via passenger ferry, and will even be suitable for moving around each island.

Their name stands for Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing, and customers can either book an entire eVTOL to themselves, or just a seat in one that is already covering a certain route. ‘Ridesharing’ means air-travel across the Balearics will be cheaper but does not cut emissions – because there are none.

Given that they are operated by drones and on electricity, they are environmentally-friendly, and practically net-zero in terms of their carbon footprint if they are recharged with electrical power from renewable sources. NextNorth is now planning to spend time in Balearic skies, identifying key transport routes from helicopters, and working out where and how to create the infrastructure needed for their airborne vehicles.

They will need to construct ‘verti-ports’ and ‘logistics lockers’ that connect these flight paths with existing land-based transport. Once locations have been earmarked and planning permission obtained, NextNorth will put the job of building these facilities in the hands of Bluenest.

As yet, no idea has been given of cost, so it is not clear whether people will continue to use ferries, cars or road-taxis if they work out cheaper, even if they are slower. The interior design has not been revealed beyond the blueprint shown in Qatar, although NextNorth assures their vehicles are ‘very comfortable’ for passengers.

If the Balearic Island trial goes well there are plans to roll out the service into other areas of Spain.