For foreign fugitives arrested in Torrevieja

The Civil Guard, within the Summer 2023 Operation and the framework of the Safe

Tourism Plan, has arrested four people with outstanding European Arrest or

Extradition Orders from different European countries. All were arrested in Torrevieja

during June and July.

The Civil Guard, in order to guarantee citizen security in Torrevieja due to the increase

in tourists, has increased policing and security measures in the town. This includes the

collaboration of officers of the French Gendarmerie.

The first of the detainees was a 25-year-old man who was being sought by the German

judicial authorities for the crime of reckless murder. He was arrested along with his

brother, the latter being wanted for a civil crime. The second, another 25-year-old

man, was also arrested for attempted murder and another for drug trafficking in

Germany. He had a 15-year prison sentence pending with the German authorities.

On 12 th and 13 th July, two men aged 40 and 47 were arrested. This time, wanted by the

Romanian judicial authorities for a crime of smuggling and another of money

laundering, respectively.

All the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Courts of the

National Court of Madrid, all await extradition proceedings.