Forty-thousand ecstasy tablets taken off Murcia streets



In a significant operation, the Policia Nacional in Alicante have arrested two men transporting a staggering 37,950 ecstasy pills valued at €433,000 from France to the Murcia region. The arrest unfolded when vigilant motorbike patrol police officers observed the duo in their foreign-plated car behaving suspiciously, prompting the officers to take action.

The foreign-plated vehicle was stopped, and the two men were instructed to exit the car for a search. During the inspection, a bag containing 1,960 ecstasy pills was discovered under the driver’s seat. Startled that their illegal stash had been found, the suspects attempted to escape on foot, triggering a pursuit through city streets.

The officers, determined to apprehend the suspects, chased them as they scaled several walls, some reaching up to four meters in height. Eventually, the fugitives were detained, and the vehicle was handed over to the Policia Nacional’s Narcotics Unit for a more thorough search to see if there were any additional drugs hidden in the car.

During the subsequent investigation, officers noticed a “barely noticeable” modification to the chassis, raising suspicions of a potential hidden compartment. These suspicions were confirmed when a camouflaged area was discovered under the glove box and gear lever, containing 20 bags with a staggering additional 36,000 ecstasy pills.

The arrested individuals, aged 37 and 39 and of Algerian nationality, now face charges of drug trafficking and resisting arrest. The magnitude of the drug haul, with an estimated retail value of €433,000, underscores the severity of the crime and the potential impact it could have had on the region.

The successful interception of this substantial drug transport highlights the dedication and vigilance of law enforcement in Alicante, as they continue to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities. The two suspects are now in custody, awaiting legal proceedings for their alleged involvement in this major drug trafficking operation.