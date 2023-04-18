Four arrested in Torrevieja for fraud



National Police officers have arrested four men between the ages of 43 and 76 in Torrevieja, Murcia and Molina de Segura as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of fraud. The crimes were reported against a packaging and packaging products company located in Zamora.

According to the investigation, those arrested, who are all of Spanish nationality, allegedly made a series of orders from the Zamora company for a value of 12,000 euros and later refused to make the corresponding payment, alleging that they had not requested anything.

The police operation started when the company’s management reported the alleged crime. According to the report, a person contacted the business on behalf of another interested party in placing an order. After several telephone conversations and emails, they finalised the shipment of a first pallet with specific packaging material valued at more than 7,000 euros, to then place a second order, this time valued at more than 5,000 euros.

When the company sent the corresponding invoices for the material sent to the company that had supposedly placed order, the latter denied having made any type of order, let alone having received it, blocking payment of the amounts owed.

As a result, the National Police began an investigation that led them to a parcel delivery company located in Molina de Segura, where they identified the alleged perpetrators of the crimes, as well as the recovery of the fraudulent material, which was stored in two industrial warehouses located in the Murcian district of Casillas and in the municipality of Torre Pacheco, where raids and searches were made.

National Police officers arrested the alleged criminals in Murcia, Molina de Segura and Torrevieja and forwarded the case to the court for prosecution.