Four family members arrested for assaulting Rojales Police

Four members of the same family have been arrested in Rojales, accused of alleged crimes of assaulting law enforcement officers, disobedience and resistance to law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and making death threats.

The incident occurred in the heart of the town when the local police received a phone call from a resident stating that she could not leave her home because a vehicle parked on the sidewalk was blocking her door. The woman had no room to leave her home because she was elderly with limited mobility and required the assistance of a walker.

Local police arrived at the scene and, upon discovering that the vehicle’s owner was a nearby resident, one of the officers told him to remove the car in order to avoid calling a tow truck. They also warned that they would fine him for having an ITV inspection certificate that expired in 2022.

At that moment, the neighbour became agitated and angry, losing his temper and hurling insults at the officers, attempting to intimidate them with death threats, especially one officer, with phrases such as “you’re going to leave in a box, feet first,” or “you’re going to have to stop working in this town,” among numerous insults and belittling comments.

His reaction provoked some of his family to join in and the situation escalated rapidly as they attacked the officers and tried to steal a body camera so that there would be no record of what had happened.

The officers had to call for reinforcements and officers from local police forces in Benijófar, Formentera del Segura and Daya Vieja, as well as Guardia Civil units from Almoradí and Dolores, assisting in the operation.

Finally, four people were arrested and taken into custody.