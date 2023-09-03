Guardamar del Segura studies hosting an artificial dog beach

Near Parque Sur, in a natural and recreational area

The Guardamar del Segura City Council is studying hosting an artificial canine beach near Parque Sur owned by the municipality, in a natural and recreation area where there is one of the five canine parks that the municipality has. It would be around 2,500 square meters dedicated to the installation of an infrastructure where pets and their owners could enjoy a day of bathing.

This has been indicated by the mayor of Guardamar , José Luis Sáez, on Radio Orihuela Cadena SER, given the absence of dog beaches in the town and the great demand for the service. However, the project requires a powerful investment that would need a grant from another administration to be able to execute it.

This is one of the alternatives proposed by the mayor given the impossibility of the city council to enable a dog beach on its 11 linear kilometers of coastline, since more than 76% have the cataloging of natural beaches, which exempts them for this service. The only option left is 2.5 kilometers in an urban area, but according to reports from the file initiated in 2017 for this task, they indicate that it would mean the loss of the blue flag.

Environmental measures are increasingly demanding and it is quite difficult for Guardamar to allocate any of its beaches for dogs, but the mayor is sensitive to this need and has assured that he is working to offer some aquatic infrastructure for dogs, since in addition the municipal ordinance prohibits the presence of pets on its beaches.