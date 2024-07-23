Guardia Civil arrest man in Orihuela Costa with 27kg of marijuana

The Civil Guard of Alicante has arrested a man in Orihuela Costa who was identified at a checkpoint while transporting in his vehicle 27 kilograms of marijuana buds and 210 grams of hashish. The drugs were packed in large bags that took up the entire passenger compartment of the car.

At around 7pm on 3rd July, when the Citizen Security Unit of the Command (USECIC) based in Torrevieja was carrying out a vehicle and person identification operation on the Villamartín road in Orihuela Costa, they stopped the driver of a car whose attitude aroused suspicion among the officers. After requesting his personal documentation, the officers decided to search the vehicle he was travelling in.

Between the rear seats of the vehicle and in the boot, so occupying almost the entire passenger space, the Guardia Civil officers found six large rubbish bags, inside which marijuana buds were being transported, weighing 27 kilograms. They also located 210 grams of hashish, 430 euros in bills of various denominations and several mobile phones.

A 24-year-old man of Moroccan nationality, resident in Murcia, was arrested and charged with a crime against public health for drug trafficking. After being transferred to the Civil Guard Headquarters in Pilar de la Horadada for the instruction of proceedings, he has been placed at the disposal of the Examining Magistrate’s Court number 2 of Orihuela, which has ordered his release on bail until the final trial.