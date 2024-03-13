Guided tour and walks around Orihuela



The Department of Tourism of Orihuela has presented the tourist routes that will take place during the month of March, from the 8th to the 29th. The March program of tourist routes will honour the anniversary of the death of Miguel Hernández.

In particular, the one scheduled for 28th March, on the anniversary of the death of Miguel Hernández, the Theatrical Passion and Death of the Poet Route will be offered. Two other routes dedicated to the Oriolano poet are also featured through the Vida y Obra del Poet on Saturday 16th March.

The themes of the tourist routes are diverse and include the Civil War Refuge, a route in the Palmeral of Orihuela and the Blue Path of the Calas de Orihuela on the coast.

On the occasion of the upcoming Holy Week, special routes have been scheduled for 27th, 28th and 29th March. In addition, on Saturday the 23rd and Friday the 15th, routes on the History and Curiosities of Holy Week will be offered.

For more details and to reserve places visit: https://www.orihuelaturistica.es