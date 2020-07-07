Hard Seltzers: the new drinking trend for summer

Praise be, it feels like things are finally starting to get back to normal in Spain again (but let’s not speak too soon). We’re allowed to see family and friends in groups and with all those garden parties, picnics and BBQ’s on the horizon, we’re very much in the market for some new drink options.

Hard seltzers, have been a big hit over in the US of A for a while now, and are now making their way over to Spain to spice up our weekends? But what actually are these mysterious beverages we are starting to see on supermarket shelves across the land?

A hard seltzer is basically just an alcoholic flavoured sparkling water. What’s nice about them is that, as well as being refreshing and boozy (usually around 4-5 percent ABV), they’re also low-calorie, which is great, if your watching those post lockdown pounds. A lot of them have as few as 70-ish calories per can in fact.

You can buy a number of hard seltzers in supermarkets. White Claw, Bodega Bay and Mike’s are big hitters in the world of hard seltzers globally and now, seeing as hard seltzers have become kind-of a big deal in Europe Kopparberg, Smirnoff and Barefoot Wine have also launched their own range of these tasty tipples. More locally, Spanish brewery Savis is also stocking local beach and cocktails bars.

As well as supermarkets, you can also get a load of hard seltzers on Amazon. Booze delivered to your front door? Oh, the luxury of it all.