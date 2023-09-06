Health acts to control the population of pigeons in the urban area of ​​Orihuela

The Health Department of the Orihuela City Council, headed by Irene Celdrán, is acting these days to control the population of pigeons that is causing unsanitary problems in the streets and squares of the city, as well as inconvenience to neighbors and merchants.

Pigeon excrement corrodes the stone of historical monuments, urban furniture and building facades, causing damage, deterioration and dirt on terraces, cornices and pavement of the space in which they live and even in certain cases causing public health problems.

The proliferation of pigeons in urban environments is not a unique case of Orihuela , but has occurred in other municipalities where they have had to act to control the colonies of these birds.

For this reason, the Orihuela City Council has begun to act in “main squares and streets that are very affected, such as the Glorieta Gabriel Miró or the Plaza San Sebastián,” the councilor reported, announcing that in the coming weeks they will establish measures. on Mayor Street where neighbors and merchants have reported the problems they are having with pigeons.

In this sense, the Oriolana councilor has stated that “this is a normal action that complies with all animal protection measures, since the pigeons are subsequently transferred to a zoo.”

Irene Celdrán has indicated that “we also have to take into account the Public Health problems that the lack of control of pigeons can cause, such as possible diseases, which is why it is important to carry out this action with all the guarantees.”

Last April, on Radio Orihuela, neighbors and merchants on Calle Mayor reported that there are more and more pigeons in this environment, especially in homes that are abandoned and where they are nesting. They brought it to the attention of the City Council and hope for a prompt solution. The council, sensitive to this problem, has initiated actions from the Department of Health.