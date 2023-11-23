Health to extend health centres in Orihuela Costa and Guardamar



The manager of the Torrevieja Health Department, José Cano, has met with the mayors of the municipalities that make up this department to inform them about the situation in the hospital, the reinforcements and improvement actions that have been adopted, balance of management during the last year, main healthcare indicators, upcoming challenges and projects such as the expansion of the Orihuela Costa and Guardamar del Segura centres.

José Cano recalled that the Department of Health “has planned a series of improvements in the department, both in infrastructure and equipment, which will allow it to offer higher quality care to users.”

This meeting, which will be held regularly starting next year, made it possible to present the latest indicators in the health area, the budgets of the Ministry of Health for 2024, the main indicators of healthcare activity, areas for improvement and the next investments in infrastructure and technology, both those that have been executed in 2023, and those that will take place in the coming years.

At the healthcare level, the centre has multiplied by four the radiology tests requested in 2023 compared to the previous year. As of October 2023, the number of surgical interventions has also increased in relation to those carried out the previous year, going from 10,551 to 10,606, with rigorous control of surgical planning being carried out to improve these figures, with an index of operations without hospital admission of almost 80 percent.

The average waiting time in the emergency room has been significantly reduced compared to 2022. The average waiting time is 85 minutes during the month of July compared to more than 200 minutes the previous year. Outpatient consultations have gone from 146,000 to 183,000, substantially reducing the ratio of successive appointments.

Regarding infrastructure, during the next year, priority will be given to the execution of the expansion of outpatient clinics, a rehabilitation gym, a pharmacy area and new spaces for doctors on duty. In primary care, the expansion of the Orihuela Costa and Guardamar del Segura centres will begin to take its first steps next year.