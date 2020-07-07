Healthy options for dining out

Staying healthy while dining out can be a stressful task. Portion sizes are often too large, and many dishes that sound like smart choices are actually loaded with saturated fat and sodium. Yes, figuring out what to order can be challenging, but with a little advance research, you can stick to your diet.

Firstly, if you’re not familiar with the menu, read it before you get to the restaurant. You’re more likely to make unhealthy choices when hungry or distracted. The sight and smell of food can make sticking to a plan more difficult, especially if you are hungry. Choosing your food before you arrive makes it easier to avoid snap decisions you might regret later.

If you’re hungry when you arrive at a restaurant, you may end up eating too much. One way to prevent this is to eat a healthy snack before you get there. A low-calorie, high-protein snack like yogurt could make you feel more full and help prevent overeating

Water is a fantastic choice for drinking before and with a meal, especially if you drink it instead of sugar-sweetened drinks. Replacing sugar-sweetened drinks with water can help reduce your intake of calories and added sugar.

The way food is cooked can have a significant impact on the amount of calories it contains. Look for food that has been steamed, grilled or poached. In general, these cooking methods equate to less fat and therefore fewer calories. Foods that are described on the menu as pan-fried, roasted, fried, crispy, crunchy or sautéed will usually contain more fat and more calories.

Mindful eating means making conscious choices about what you consume and giving your full attention to the eating process. Take the time to savour the aromas and flavours of your meal, as well as thoughts and feelings that arise while you eat. Mindful eating has been linked with healthier food choices in restaurants. It can also help improve your self-control and prevent you from overeating

Other people can influence our decisions without us really noticing. In social situations, people tend to mimic each other subconsciously, and dining out is no exception. People’s menu choices and eating behaviours can be highly influenced by the choices of other people at the table. If you’re eating with a group that is likely to order something that doesn’t fit into your healthy eating plan, make sure you order first.

Studies show that people are more likely to overeat when they’re served bigger portions.

If you are going to a restaurant where you know the portions are huge, try ordering two starters instead of a main course. This can help you fill up without going overboard with the calories.

Skip dessert and order a coffee instead. As well as seriously cutting calories and added sugar, you’ll also get some of the great health benefits associated with coffee.