Help Stevie as he battles cancer

Over the years local entertainer Stevie Spit has raised thousands to help charities and people in our community. In fact, his charity work is so prolific that he was awarded a British Empire Medal B.E.M for services to the expat community.

Now Stevie needs our help having recently been diagnosed with Stage Four cancer which is in his lungs, bowel and liver. Several events are being organised to raise money to allow Stevie to stop working, so he can focus on himself and his treatment.

A Go Fund me page has been set up at: https://gofund.me/415064311506431.

De Barra’s Irish Bar in El Galan is hosting a Massive Music Gala on Wednesday 28th August – including The Jersey Boys, Abba Elite and the Dream Girls – and Eldon Carey is working with Villamartin Golf Club to hold a golf day on 22nd August followed by an evening gala event with Richie Alexander. The Emerald Isle, la Florida are also working on a huge event to support Stevie, details of which will be announced shortly. People are advised to keep an eye on Costa Blanca People and Face Book for further information.