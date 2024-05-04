Holiday trends show staycations and self bookings



The average Spanish resident will spend between €500 and €1,500 on their holidays this year, with three in 10 set to increase their budget from last year and 16% reducing it.

A survey targeting customers aged between 18 and 65, found that a total of 55% expect to spend the same on their 2024 getaways as they did in 2023, that nearly four in 10 plan to take two trips this year, and three in 10 intend to take three or more trips.

Two-thirds will take their holidays in summer, which continues to be the most popular season for national or international travel. The emphasis is more on national travel, since staycations in Spain are the highest on holidaymakers’ wish lists for 2024, even if just for short breaks.

Another 44% intends to travel to another European country, specifically on the Mediterranean, whilst 20% are looking to go long-haul and visit somewhere on another continent.

When it comes to destination decisions, over three-quarters say price is the deciding factor, with four in 10 influenced by discounts or special offers, and just over a third having a set budget and intending to stick to it.

Flexibility of travel dates for package deals, and the option to cancel with a refund, are crucial to a third of holidaymakers when deciding on their destination, and comfort, convenience, and overall safety of the region or country they want to go to are essential to another 32%, with a quarter saying the optional or included excursions, activities and experiences on offer will make their decision for them.

High-street travel agencies continue to be major players when booking a holiday, although far less so than 20 years ago; only 15% tend to use them for organising their breaks.

Another 69% arranges their own travel, using booking websites, review pages, and travel blogs offering information.