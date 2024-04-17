Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja expands space dedicated to Health Premium Card patients with an exclusive heated terrace



The Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospital expands the space of its Premium Lounge with the aim of offering a more personalised, preferential, and exclusive treatment to international patients of its Health Premium Card.

The new Premium Terrace is a large and bright glazed space with all the maximum amenities and comfort to enjoy a quiet environment while patients are in the hospital. This new space, fully air-conditioned to preserve its temperature in winter and summer, has an area for coffee, drinks, and healthy snacks, as well as a rest area designed for relaxation and rest during waits. This space also has a coworking area equipped with Wi-Fi, plugs and furniture for work and enjoyment with electronic devices in comfort.

Advantages of the Health Premium Card

Users of the Health Premium Card have a personal health advisor, priority access for medical appointments, a plan adapted to achieve personalised health goals that includes a check-up to know the initial condition of the patient, as well as an exclusive Premium Lounge within the hospital where they can carry out all the procedures related to their health.

In addition, the Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospital provides you with a team of free interpretation and translation of English, German, French, Dutch, Flemish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Russian, among other languages, trained in the medical terminology and cultural approaches of international patients.

Among the benefits of Health Premium Card users are:

• An initial check-up.

• Priority access to appointments.

• Three free-choice consultations with specialists.

• Six ambulance transfers.

• Fourteen nursing cures at home.

• Free dental cleaning.

• Tests for the detection of major diseases.

• 10% discount on private treatments.

Quirónsalud Torrevieja, an international reference hospital on the Costa Blanca

Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja is an international hospital of excellence, with a team of highly qualified professionals and state-of-the-art technology. It offers a multitude of medical specialties, making it a prestigious multidisciplinary centre both in the field of oncology and in the rest of the medical and surgical specialties. It is the private hospital with the most cutting-edge technology in the Valencian Community. In its more than twenty years of experience, more than 400 people work daily to care for its patients. Due to its location, located in the city of Torrevieja, it is a benchmark for health tourism and for foreign citizens looking for their new residence on the Costa Blanca.

International Admission

The hospital has its own international admissions department, whose sole task is to process authorisations with national and international companies. All authorisation formalities are carried out on a daily basis with national and international insurance companies directly and immediately. The patient does not have to worry about these procedures, this department is exclusively in charge.

International Inpatient Ward

The hospital has an international inpatient ward created to ensure the maximum convenience, comfort, and well-being of the international patient. The patient feels at home throughout the stay and does not perceive the cultural differences that may arise with their idiosyncrasies. All rooms are single and spacious to ensure the comfort of the patient and companion. The healthcare staff is fluent in multiple languages and attends to the international patient as fluently as possible.

Do you want to know more about this space? Watch this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8HTljgfP74

More information about the Health Premium Card Service through its website: www.healthpremiumcard.com