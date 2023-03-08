Hospital Staff Protest



Doctors and nurses from Torrevieja Hospital took to the streets on Saturday to protest their treatment by the Regional Health Authority. Members of the public and the Mayor of Torrevieja joined the workers, with around 3,000 people taking part. The crowds gathered in front of the hospital and walked into the city of the city.

The demonstration is in response to the Minister of Health’s decision to end a collective agreement put in place by the previous management company. The announcement came without warning and without any kind of negotiation or consultation. In response medical workers called a meeting and decided to take strike action at Easter.

The threat of a down-tools during the first major holiday of the year, when tourist numbers increase the hospital workload, was enough to cause the Ministry to make a U-turn. The Minister for Health recently announced the judicial order to cancel the agreement would be revoked and the agreement would stand. However, unions and workers are sceptical and have made it clear that the planned strike at Easter will go ahead unless the Minister keeps his promise to withdraw the judicial order.