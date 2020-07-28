Ikea launches vegan version of famous meatballs

No matter how much of a well thought out plan you have, a trip to Ikea will always be one of the most stressful things you can embark on – especially with a loved one. Marriages have ended in the blinds section of that place, and friendships ruined by the potato mashers.

But, if you do manage to get through a trip to Ikea without murdering a loved one, you should always reward yourself with a plate of meatballs in the Ikea cafeteria – or at least a bag of the frozen balls to take home for dinner.

Up until now, vegans had to miss out on the celebratory Ikea balls, but not anymore. Ikea has announced that it’s launching a vegan version of its iconic meatballs.

Ikea’s new Plant Balls are made from yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion, and apple, and have a very similar taste and texture to Ikea’s meatballs.

The new plant balls launch in Ikea cafes on 3 August, and eight balls will set you back £1.50. But Ikea has been quick to remind vegans that the mash and sauce traditionally served with the meatballs both contain dairy, so are not vegan. But Ikea’s chips are vegan, so plant balls and chips for lunch it is!

You’ll also be able to buy bags of 500g plant balls from the food market to cook and serve at home.