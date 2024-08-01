il Palco at WOW Beach: authentic Italian cuisine next to the sea



WOW Beach offers again this year during the months of July and August a unique gastronomic experience on the seafront of La Glea beach in Dehesa de Campoamor. The authentic Italian cuisine of the restaurant il Palco at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club moves during the summer months to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to offer, in an idyllic setting that is hard to match, the best dishes from its menu.

In addition, the chef has incorporated a series of culinary proposals prepared for your exclusive enjoyment from the pleasant terrace of WOW Beach.

The experience of bringing il Palco’s cuisine to the beach club of Las Colinas Golf & Country Club took place for the first time last year. The extraordinary acceptance of the proposal by the public has made it happen again this summer.

‘Spending an evening enjoying the flavours of il Palco in one of the best beachfront locations in the province of Alicante is undoubtedly a unique experience for those looking for a differentiated and quality offer,’ said Javier Rodríguez, Operations Director of Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

The il Palco dinners from the WOW beach restaurant can be enjoyed from Wednesday to Sunday during the months of July and August. The opening hours are from 18:30 to 23:30, but the bar will remain open until 01:00 in the morning for those who wish to extend an unforgettable evening.

More information and reservations at: www.wowbeach.es