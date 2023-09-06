Important information from President of HELP Vega Baja

Followers of HELP Vega Baja registered charity will have noticed that they we are currently

updating our website. Times are changing and it is important that every organisation,

especially those offering support to people when it is most needed, keep up. When I first

took on the role of President, I met some opposition to the use of social media with concerns

that people didn’t use the internet and only read the papers. For some, the newspapers

were and still do provide a valuable source of information (and now many include an on-line

option too) and we are extremely fortunate to have their support providing a platform for us

to communicate with members. However, whether with reluctance, interest or need we now

find that more and more of our supporters use the internet (currently some 3,000 followers).

Covid may have played a part in this as for many the internet was the only way they could

keep in contact face to face with family members.

So, moving forward we are trying to ensure that we use all outlets possible to raise

awareness of the charity and the help we can offer (if people don´t know we are here they

won’t know how we can support them). Working with Josh a great web developer our team is

endeavouring to ensure that not only do we have everything in place for those who choose

to visit our San Miguel Centre and the awareness sessions we do around the whole of the

Vega Baja area, but also that our website and Facebook pages are up current and provide

information and advice for those people who are unable to come along to meet us.

Although the website is temporarily down, please remember that our team are here to

answer any questions that you may have. Our San Miguel Centre remains open Monday to

Friday from 10 am until 1.30 pm you can call us on 966 723 733 or email

office@helpvegabaja.com The work we do at HELP Vega Baja is completely free and

available thanks to the tremendous work our volunteers do. We would be interested to know

if there is anything you would like to see available through the charity website or Facebook

page and invite you to send your comments through via the above contact details.

Michele Masson, President (BEM) HELP Vega Baja registered charity.