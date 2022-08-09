Installation of bathing areas on the beaches of Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada



The regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, has said that these bathing areas “qualify our beaches and make them more rewarding for all audiences”

Tourism Comunitat Valenciana has installed 12 accessible bathing areas for rest on different beaches throughout the Valencian Community, which will be in operation throughout the summer season. Among these selected Valencian beaches are the municipalities of Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada.

These 12 facilities have involved an investment of 108,416 euros. The rest areas are triangular metal structures made from stainless steel which are embedded in the beach area with an average water height of 0.50 meters. In addition, they have a canvas awning which will protect the people seated in the rest area from the sunshine.

This metallic structure is accompanied by a corridor with railings that facilitates access to the area itself and to the swimming channels that accompany the structure for people with reduced mobility. In addition, this entire area is marked with indicative buoys for the protection of users.