

October is International Breast Cancer awareness month and to mark the occasion, Maria and the Pink Ladies are holding an event on the 6th October, once again at Zenia Boulevard.

Entitled ‘Pink Power’ the day will begin at 12 noon with Maria and her Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers showing our support for all those who are fighting, those who have beaten and those who have lost their lives to breast cancer.

The day will include entertainment by some of the coasts most talented artists performing such as: Nikki G, Blues Brothers tribute, Chloe Leigh, Rebecca Holt and more well-known names to be confirmed.

Local residents and holidaymakers alike are being invited along come to join in the fun and to show their support against breast cancer.

The volunteers from the Pink Ladies charity will be on hand to book early detection screening tests on the day. This includes screening for men and woman for breast, bowel, skin, prostate and cervical cancer.

All monies raised will be donated to the AACC anti-cancer charity that works specifically within the local communities to support those diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Globally, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, held in October every year, aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affects one in eight women in the United States every year and 2.3 million women worldwide. Known best for its pink theme colour, the month features a number of campaigns and programs — conducted by groups ranging from breast cancer advocacy organisations to local community organisations to major retailers — aimed at:

• supporting people diagnosed with breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer

• educating people about breast cancer risk factors

• stressing the importance of regular screening, starting at age 40 or an age that’s appropriate for your personal breast cancer risk

• fundraising for breast cancer research