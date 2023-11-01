International hacker arrested in Torrevieja

In a sweeping international operation, Spain’s Civil Guard, in collaboration with Europol, has successfully apprehended two notorious hackers in Alicante province. These cyber criminals employed ransomware tactics to target a staggering total of 168 companies.

The focal point of this operation was the dismantling of a criminal entity known as Ragnar Locker, which specialised in coercing businesses by seizing control of their computer systems and data, then demanding ransom payments for their release.

This far-reaching mission spanned 11 different countries, culminating in the detention of the two suspects in the cities of Torrevieja and Alicante. Simultaneously, a third arrest was carried out in Latvia. The alleged mastermind behind the ransomware software, wielded by the hackers, was tracked down in the Czech Republic, as reported by the Spanish Civil Guard. Additionally, a series of targeted searches were conducted in the Ukraine.

During the raids conducted by law enforcement, critical evidence was seized, including computer equipment utilised by the criminals. Further, substantial funds stored in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, and binance coin were also recovered.

Ransomware attacks operate by infiltrating a company’s system with malware, encrypting vital data, and subsequently demanding a ransom in exchange for the decryption key.

The criminal syndicate at the heart of this operation is accused of targeting vital infrastructure, including the Portuguese national airline and a hospital in Israel. The group would exhort substantial payments from their victims, stipulating that only upon receipt would the compromised systems be released. Additionally, they menaced companies with the publication of sensitive data if they dared to involve law enforcement.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of cybercriminal activities that are being actively addressed by law enforcement agencies across the globe.