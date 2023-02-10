International robbery gang busted in Orihuela

National Police, in a joint investigation with the French National Gendarmerie, have dismantled a criminal gang of Italian-Croatian origin which specialised in robbing homes and scams. The gang came tumbling down after five members were arrested in Orihuela.

The investigation began in October of last year and the operation was carried out in two phases. Criminal activity was detected in both France and Spain, for which international collaboration was required and in the first phase,



Five members of a well-known Italian-Croatian clan were arrested in the town of Orihuela. Officers confiscated various jewels and luxury items, as well as plastic cards used in robberies, forged documents and 4,300 euros in cash.

The second phase resulted in the arrest of 26 members of the gang in Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain and France, the majority being in the latter country.

A total of 17 house searches have been carried out in five countries with more evidence seized by officers. This included fake invoices, cash and money counting devices as well as more jewellery.

During the investigation police officers discovered that the gang was very flexible and had great mobility and it was this ability to move quickly that had helped it avoid being detected earlier. Members quickly changed their address in Spain and made many trips around Europe, using false documentation for the rental of properties. During the operation, almost 200 police officers from five countries took part.

Thanks to the investigations carried out, it was found that the robberies at homes were mainly committed by young women, supported by a male get-away driver. To break into people’s homes, they used the “slip” technique, which is when the thief slides a plastic sheet or cord between the door frame and the latch.

The organisation also specialised in carrying out ‘rip deal’ scams, a form of deception in which the gang members, mainly men, posed as high-level businessmen in a foreign country. They deceived the victim by pretending to be interested in buying luxury real estate, gold or jewels in cash deals. The scammers gave the victims notes that were simply paper clippings, except for a small amount that they used to deceive during the initial transaction.