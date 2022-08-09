Investigation into the rising case of needle jabs on women in Spain



There has been a rise in the number of women reporting being jabbed with medical needles while at nightclubs or parties according to the country’s interior minister.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE that police are investigating whether “the inoculation of toxic substances” is intended to subdue victims and commit a crime, mainly of a sexual nature.

He added the investigation will also seek to ascertain whether there is another motivation, such as creating insecurity, or intimidating women.

The rise of needle pricks have been seen at musical events say authorities in France, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. French police have counted over 400 reports in recent months, and said the motive of the jabs was unclear. In many cases, it also wasn’t clear if the victims were injected with a substance.

Spanish police have not confirmed any cases of sexual assault or robbery related to the mysterious jabs.

23 of the recently reported needle attacks were in northeast Spain’s Catalonia region, which borders France.

Spanish police so far have found evidence of drugs in one victim, a 13-year-old girl in the northern city of Gijón who had the party drug ecstasy in her system. Local media reported that the girl was quickly taken to hospital by her parents, who were near her when she felt a prick with something sharp.

Spanish health authorities said they were updating their protocols to improve the ability to detect any substances that were possibly injected into victims. The toxicological screening protocols call for blood or urine tests within 12 hours of a suspected attack, Llop said.

The guidelines advise victims to immediately call emergency services and go to a health centre as soon as possible.