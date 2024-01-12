January tourism walks in Orihuela



The Orihuela Tourism Department has unveiled a series of routes scheduled for January, offering residents and visitors experiences that showcase the city’s cultural heritage. The first tour, titled “Convent of San Francisco and Sanctuary of Monserrate,” kicks off on Friday, 12th January, at 5pm, starting from the Plaza de Monserrate.

On Sunday,14th January, an English-language event, the “Palmeral + San Antón Festival route,” leaves at 10:30am from the parking lot at the Santo Domingo School Bus Station. This route aims to introduce the international community to the traditional San Antón festivities in Orihuela, with a specially organised bus from the Coast to facilitate participation.

The primary objective of these routes is to foster a stronger connection between the Orihuela city centre and coastal residents, encouraging them to explore the city’s rich heritage. The “Palmeral + San Antón Festival route” strategically aligns with the San Antón Festival, promoting tourism and contributing to the local economy by encouraging shopping in Orihuela’s shops.

To encourage people to take part, a dedicated bus will leave from the Orihuela Costa Town Hall at 9:30a, making a stop in Entrenaranjos at 10am. The return journey to the Coast is scheduled for 3:00pm from the Santo Domingo School bus parking lot.ç

Later in the month, on Saturday, 20th January, the “Colinas de Campoamor Landscape Trail” route will commence at 11:30am from the Colinas de Campoamor Club House. Designed for those residing on the Coast, this route explores the Campoamor Hills Landscape Trail, providing an opportunity to visit one of Spain’s top-rated golf courses, renowned for its numerous awards.

Spaces for these routes are limited, and those interested are encouraged to make reservations through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es to secure a spot.