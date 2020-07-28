Jet2 cancels Spain flights

Holidaymakers and Spanish homeowners in the UK have been dealt another blow after airline Jet2 announced it has cancelled all trips and flights to mainland Spain from the UK.

The budget airline said that following the latest Government advice on travel it has suspended all flights to Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from Tuesday up to and including August 16.

The u-turn comes just 24 hours after the tour operator had confirmed it would not be cancelling holidays and flights to Spain and advised customers to arrive for their flights as normal.

In a statement Jet2 said: “Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we’ve been repeatedly recognised by media, consumer organisations and customers for how we have been looking after customers, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, Refund Credit Notes or full cash refunds, and we will be contacting customers to discuss these options.”

Passengers are advised to check their emails or manage their booking on the company’s website as some return flights are still scheduled and this will be confirmed to those passengers by Jet2.