La Siesta Park ready to open



Everything is practically ready for the opening of the La Siesta Park which began construction in January of this year on 44,000 square meters in this residential neighbourhood, which like many was so in need of public facilities. The new road that l the links the block between Granados and Henri Matisse streets remains to be finished but is already paved and has all its signage in place.

The estimate is that it will officially open in a couple of weeks. It will be one of the largest green areas in the urban area of Torrevieja and house a wide range of community-centred leisure facilities.

The park is a multipurpose facility, with several areas for sports, children’s games with shaded areas, paddle tennis courts and surfaces adapted for different disciplines such as agility, calisthenics and the now famous pump track for BMX bikes and skateboards.

The park is already famous even before it opens with its 4,300 square meters and the largest paved pump truck in the country, which can accommodate all levels. Although the park has been enclosed by a perimeter fence, the pump truck has been used daily throughout the summer by dozens of fans while construction continued.

La Siesta should have had a fully constructed green area on Tiziano Street since the 80s, when the enormous residential complex with thousands of homes was developed. However, as happened all along the coast and in numerous expat enclaves, the developer and builder sold the plots and moved on to prey on other areas of the province’s coastline without anyone holding them accountable for the lack of finished green spaces.

In 2014, the City Council tried to address the work through an employment workshop, but it turned out to be a fiasco that ended up paralyzed and led to legal accusations over the use of public money – the case against the councillor who managed the work is still awaiting trial.

The investment made then ended up crushed and since then 4.5 million euros more have been added, of which 360,000 euros have been incorporated at the last minute as a modification of the successful bidder’s contract to include an extra toilet module and an urban climbing area. La Siesta Park is one of the few real major investments that the Torrevieja City Council was able to execute almost completely in the previous mandate.