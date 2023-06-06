La Zenia cannabis club closed



Orihuela Local Police officers have seized 1.5 kilos of marijuana and 400 grams of hashish, as well as other cannabis-derived drugs after they raided a cannabis club in Orihuela Costa. In addition, 759 euros in cash were seized and two people were arrested for an alleged crime against Public Health, since they were supposedly in charge of the premises. In addition, a complaint has been filed against the establishment for lacking a license.

The operation was carried out after officers, who were carrying out surveillance work at the Vía Park I shopping centre, saw that the cannabis club was open, since people were going in and out. Upon entering the premises, they verified that there were several people grouped at different tables consuming marijuana and hashish cigarettes, for which reason the documentation of the association was requested from the person in charge of the premises. There were also two other members of staff present, who worked behind the bar.

The Local Police proceeded to identify the eight people who were inside the premises and informed them that the Government Sub-delegation would be given their names for the alleged possession of illegal substances. The establishment was closed, sealed and the seized material was brought before the courts at the Civil Guard barracks in Torre de la Horadada.